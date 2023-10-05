GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On average, more than five million adults dress up for Halloween.

Halloween Express Manager Enrique Perez says costumes are flying off the shelves.

“We opened actually in September first, and people started shopping, but now we are expecting more people this weekend,” explained Perez.

Perez recommends shopping for the holiday sooner rather than later.

“If you show up just this last week, you will not find anything; if you want to be a clown, you want to be Dracula, you will not find anything. The best time to shop is the earliest that you can,” stated Perez.

The National Retail Federation says candy spending is expected to reach 3.6 billion dollars this year.