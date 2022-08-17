OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Unified School District has delayed the start of the 2022-23 school year by a few days due to ongoing construction.

According to a Facebook Post, the construction is coming along nicely, but the district has experienced some issues with labor shortages and supply chains.

“That in itself has pushed our timeline out, reducing the ability for our staff to get into their spaces and adequately prepare classrooms for all students,” wrote the district.

The open house for all buildings in the Oconto Unified School District will be on Tuesday, September 6, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The district says the timeframe is in consideration of activities already scheduled for that day. Freshman and New student orientation will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Oconto High School Auditorium.

The first day of school for all buildings will be on Wednesday, September 7.

Due to the delayed start of the school year, students will now have to attend school on November 1. District officials say that day was initially scheduled as a teacher professional development day.

For further information about the changes to the 2022-23 Oconto Unified School District’s schedule, you can click here.