KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Kaukauna are making sure that kids start the school year off on the right foot as the Kaukauna Public Library hosted its annual School Supply Drive on Thursday.

Each year, the Kaukauna Public Library requests donations of school supplies for those in need. Officials say that many families in the community struggle to provide essential school supplies for their children, making this event a necessity.

“We’ve asked our community to join with us in helping students start the school year confident and ready to thrive,” said Ashley Thiem-Menning, the Director of the Kaukauna Public Library.

Making sure that kids and teachers have school supplies will help put them on track for success without worrying about needing paper, pencils, folders, and even backpacks to carry school supplies.

Members of the Kaukauna Public Library say that the community collected and donated many supplies from the Kaukauna School District’s supply list, including a large donation from Kaukauna Elks #962 in the amount of $1,600.

“We want to thank our community for contributing to this important cause,” concluded officials.