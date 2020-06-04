State campgrounds reopening, with changes

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – State campgrounds in Wisconsin will open on Wednesday, June 10, with special conditions, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

According to a Thursday release, the DNR says changes include touchless check-in, new signage to educate visitors, and park offices remaining closed to the public.

Camping reservations will be accepted over the phone at 1-888-947-2757 and online only to eliminate face-to-face interaction with DNR staff. Same-day camping reservations can be made in the same manner. Check-in is no longer necessary at the office or visitor station when arriving at a property, according to the DNR. Property staff will instead visit sites to monitor occupancy.

The DNR is reminding the public that Rock Island State Park remains closed through June 30. The Washington Island Ferry Line has also suspended all trips to and from Rock Island for the time being.

Camping reservations for June 8 and 9 will be canceled and refunded. If reservations for a longer stay begin on June 8 or 9 and extend beyond June 10, your arrival will automatically be adjusted to June 10.

Group camping, shelters, and amphitheaters will remain closed through June 30. Reservation sholders will be contacted and provided a full refund.

The DNR says most restrooms at state properties are now open. Some remote water fountains may be closed in the day-use area of the park or have the bubbler turned off and have access to the water spigot only. All other facilities will remain closed, including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations, and concessions.

Equipment rentals are unavailable at this time.

Firewood is not available at state parks at this time and should be purchased before campers arrive. Campers are reminded that certified firewood that has been properly heat-treated or aged to kill any infesting pests or diseases to protect Wisconsin’s trees must be purchased within 10 miles of their camping location

Annual park stickers and trail passes are required to visit state parks and trails. State properties continue to have pre-determined capacity limits.

All events and special event permits are canceled through June 30. Volunteer activities will also follow the Bounce Back Plan and be permitted on a case-by-case basis depending on group size and whether the activity can be done maintaining 6 feet of space between volunteers.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5