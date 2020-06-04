1  of  2
Live Now
GOV. EVERS, DHS WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS UPDATE George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

State campgrounds reopening, with changes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – State campgrounds in Wisconsin will open on Wednesday, June 10, with special conditions, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

According to a Thursday release, the DNR says changes include touchless check-in, new signage to educate visitors, and park offices remaining closed to the public.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

Camping reservations will be accepted over the phone at 1-888-947-2757 and online only to eliminate face-to-face interaction with DNR staff. Same-day camping reservations can be made in the same manner. Check-in is no longer necessary at the office or visitor station when arriving at a property, according to the DNR. Property staff will instead visit sites to monitor occupancy.

The DNR is reminding the public that Rock Island State Park remains closed through June 30. The Washington Island Ferry Line has also suspended all trips to and from Rock Island for the time being.

Camping reservations for June 8 and 9 will be canceled and refunded. If reservations for a longer stay begin on June 8 or 9 and extend beyond June 10, your arrival will automatically be adjusted to June 10.

Related: Wisconsin state parks adjust hours, operations

Group camping, shelters, and amphitheaters will remain closed through June 30. Reservation sholders will be contacted and provided a full refund.

The DNR says most restrooms at state properties are now open. Some remote water fountains may be closed in the day-use area of the park or have the bubbler turned off and have access to the water spigot only. All other facilities will remain closed, including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations, and concessions.

Equipment rentals are unavailable at this time.

Firewood is not available at state parks at this time and should be purchased before campers arrive. Campers are reminded that certified firewood that has been properly heat-treated or aged to kill any infesting pests or diseases to protect Wisconsin’s trees must be purchased within 10 miles of their camping location 

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Annual park stickers and trail passes are required to visit state parks and trails. State properties continue to have pre-determined capacity limits.

All events and special event permits are canceled through June 30. Volunteer activities will also follow the Bounce Back Plan and be permitted on a case-by-case basis depending on group size and whether the activity can be done maintaining 6 feet of space between volunteers.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"