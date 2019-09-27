State, community officials celebrate Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As part of Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day, state and community officials toured numerous craft breweries.

On this tour, officials celebrated and highlighted the economic contributions that breweries have in Wisconsin.

At Titletown Brewing Company, they were able to experiment with beer for the community to try out.

“I know it’s definitely a big part of the craft beer industry is just having these breweries that can do all sorts of fun stuff, do small batches, do experimental batches, things like that. We can put it out in the market and have as many people try as possible,” says Jed Petrie, Operations Manager of Titletown Brewing Co.