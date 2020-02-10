State DCI investigating Green Bay Police in-custody death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a 48-year-old Green Bay man that died in custody.

According to Green Bay Police, at about 2:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a local hospital for a patient causing a disturbance. Officers tried to mediate and restore peace and order within the hospital but were unsuccessful.

Officers then arrested the man for disorderly conduct for his behavior and actions.

Once discharged from the hospital, officers brought the man to the Brown County Jail. While in jail, the man experienced a medical emergency.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures and continued until Green Bay Rescue took over. The man was taken back to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the in-custody death is ongoing. The Green Bay Police Department requested the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation to lead the investigation into the incident.

Authorities say the cause of death is unknown.