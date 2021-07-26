State DPI: School district racism probe deficient

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Felicity Brown

Felicity Brown, 9, uses a workbook to practice math with her parents and siblings at home in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. After homeschooling during the pandemic, the Brown family has switched to homeschooling their kids permanently using a Catholic-based curriculum and won’t be sending them back to in-person schools in the fall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Public Instruction says a southeastern Wisconsin school district’s investigation into complaints of racism was shoddy.

Jessie Mchomvu filed a complaint with the Cedarburg School District last year alleging her bi-racial child heard another student at the high school praising Kyle Rittenhouse and vowing to drive a vehicle through Black Lives Matter protesters.

Rittenhouse shot two people to death during a police brutality protest in Kenosha last August. According to DPI, the district hired an outside investigator who interviewed Mchomvu and a district employee and concluded there was no evidence of racial harassment or bullying.

DPI officials on Friday found the district failed to develop enough facts to make any determination and ordered a new investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa

GLO hold on for win over St. Louis, 86-82

Timber Rattlers win series finale against South Bend Cubs

Local 5's MK Burgess takes on the NFL preseason workout