State legislators hear testimony on GB coal pile relocation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — A proposal to move the coal piles on Green Bay’s riverfront was heard by state legislators this morning.

While no vote was taken today, testimony on the matter was heard.

The Coal Pile Relocation and Port Expansion Bill would award the City of Green Bay and $1.5 million grant to move the coal piles to the WPS Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River.

Relocating the piles would also allow Green Bay to expand its port and create new waterfront properties.

There is no word yet when a vote will be taken.