State legislators propose lifetime fishing license

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — State legislators have announced a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents.

Today, I am proud to introduce a bill to create a Lifetime Fishing License for Wisconsin residents. This is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby. #WIFish4Life @DNR https://t.co/QjjGzbB4QW — Rep. Ron Tusler (@Ron_Tusler) September 25, 2019

State Representatives Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) and Don Vruwink (D-Milton), and Senators Pat Testin (R-Stevens Point) and Janis Ringhand (D-Evansville) proposed the bill Wednesday.

The bill creates a lifetime license at a cost of $577.50, thirty times the $19.25 annual fishing license fee.

According to Rep. Tusler, 22 other states have some form of a lifetime fishing license, including Illinois and Minnesota.

“Other states’ licenses range in price from $171 to $1,976, making Wisconsin’s lifetime license fee on par with many other states,” says Rep. Tusler.

Resident fishing licenses consistently generate more than $13 million in revenue for the conservation fund, administered by the DNR, which is used for various fish and wildlife management projects, according to officials.

Under the bill, a resident with a lifetime license would still need to purchase a fishing stamp if the type of fishing they participate in requires a stamp.