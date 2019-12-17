State marriage certificates available at Brown County Register of Deeds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Getting a copy of your marriage certificate will soon be easier in Brown County.

Starting on January 2, 2020, individuals married in any county in the state will be able to obtain a copy of their marriage certificate at the Brown County Register of Deeds office.

“We currently issue Birth Certificates if the birth occurred in any Wisconsin County from 1907 to present and are pleased to now offer Marriage Certificates as well. The ability to seamlessly provide copies of birth and marriage certificates in our office is the best way to serve our customers seeking these vital records,” says Cheryl Berken, Brown County Register of Deeds.

Certificates of death are available statewide for deaths occurring on or after September 1, 2013. Certificates of divorce are available statewide for divorces occurring on or after January 1, 2016.

Individuals can contact the Brown County Register of Deeds office to receive more information about the statewide availability of records.