(WFRV) – The damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather has caused Brown County to declare a state of emergency.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach declared a state of emergency following Wednesday’s severe weather. The storm caused power outages and damage across the county.

“As our friends and neighbors woke up this morning, many found their homes, properties, and belongings damaged or destroyed due to severe weather storms moving through last night,” said Streckenbach.

Velp Ave. in Green Bay after a severe storm (6/16/2022).

This declaration will allow Brown County and its municipalities to be eligible for state and federal resources to help clean up and recovery efforts.

The state emergency will reportedly be in effect until further notice. Motorists are asked to pay attention to road and street closures and avoid areas with storm damage.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.