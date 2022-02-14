BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Workforce Development have announced a $1 million grant program focused on Teacher Training and Recruitment in low-income and urban districts.

In a Monday morning release, the grants are made possible through the DWD’s Expand Wisconsin Forward Program. Non-profit organizations can apply for a portion of the grant. Low-income and urban districts would also get to apply for the recruitment of instructors and teachers who meet the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction guidelines.

The Brillion School District reports they haven’t had an issue with staffing this school year. “We’re fully staffed and I know not every district is lucky enough to say that,” said Corey Baumgartner, District Administrator. Baumgartner says the pool to choose from has been smaller lately. “We’ve been able to find some high-quality individuals to fill our spots. We are a small rural community and sometimes that can be a little difficult,” he added.

“It’s been challenging this year with the COVID pandemic, however, the District has tried some new things and has been creative in the recruitment efforts that we’ve moved forward this year,” said Elisia Lewis, Director of Human Resources for Howard-Suamico District. Lewis says looking at the criteria, her district may not qualify, but she is glad it will be available for others. “We are thrilled that deserving districts will be able to take advantage of this grant program,” she explained.

Howard-Suamico School District is looking for certified staff and support staff positions to be filled now. If you or someone you know is interested, click here for more information. For more information and to download an application for the Wisconsin Fast Forward Grant Program click here.

All applications must be in by 3 p.m. on March 4.