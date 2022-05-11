(WFRV) – Legislation was recently blocked that would have put abortion protections into law and local officials are speaking out.

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) blocked the legislation with democrats falling more than 10 votes short. They needed 60 votes to move the legislation forward.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) remarked on the decision.

… I’ve always felt the determination of when society has the responsibility to protect life, including the unborn, should be made through the democratic process in each state. The fact that nine unelected justices made that decision for the entire nation did not settle the issue, it only delayed the necessary societal debate for fifty years. We will now have that debate. Hopefully, it can be conducted with sincerity, compassion, and respect for the broad range of views that people hold… Senator Ron Johnson

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) also released a statement through Twitter.

We cannot allow an activist Supreme Court to take Wisconsin back to 1849 and leave this generation of women behind with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. Senator Tammy Baldwin

According to The Hill, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is in early discussions with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) to see if they could come up with compromise legislation to codify Roe, though they both stressed that they aren’t close to filing a bill.

But a compromise, if they can reach one, could struggle to get 60 votes in the Senate given deep division lines on abortion. That would leave the final word to the Supreme Court—and then states across the country.