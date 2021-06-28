State officials visit Door County to raise awareness for weather disasters

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin state officials were in Door County on Monday, June 28. They were in the area to raise awareness to community members about preparing for weather disasters.

The state insurance commissioner and safety and professional services secretary were a part of the delegation that was in Door County. They toured homes that are built in the area to be more sustainable while also being more resilient.

The visit also included a roundtable discussion about how industries can collaborate better to prepare for a climate emergency.