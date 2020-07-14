FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

State Patrol aerial enforcement planned for Fond du Lac, Outagamie counties

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has plans for aerial enforcement in Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties.

State Patrol will use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws in both counties. Aerial enforcement missions are planned for:

  • Thursday, July 16 along WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County
  • Saturday, August 1 along I-41 in Outagamie County

Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement. The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

“We often announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists,” said Captain Ryan Chaffee with the State Patrol’s Northeast Region. If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

