(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to conduct aerial enforcement in five counties over the next several days.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts, as it’s easier to spot drivers who are speeding and/or driving aggressively through the air. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with a ground-based unit to initiate a traffic stop.

According to a media advisory, Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations with weather permitting in the following areas:

Tuesday, April 25 I-43 in Brown County

Wednesday, April 26 I-39/90 in Dane County

Thursday, April 27 US 53 in Eau Claire County

Friday, April 28 I-41/141 in Oconto County

Saturday, April 29 I-41 in Outagamie County



“The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely,” stated officials.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

For more information on the Wisconsin State Patrol’s aerial enforcement, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website.