State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Sheboygan Co. throughout the week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin State Patrol to use air enforcement in Fond du Lac Co., three others

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

(WFRV) – Keep your speed down and hands on the wheel on several highways in Wisconsin over the week as the Wisconsin State Patrol conducts aerial enforcement in five counties.

According to the State Patrol, pilots will be keeping an eye on traffic violations from Monday, September 13 to Saturday, September 18.

  • Monday, September 13: Juneau County I-90/94
  • Wednesday, September 15: Oneida County US-51
  • Thursday, September 16: St. Croix County WIS 64 & Sheboygan County I-43
  • Friday, September 17: Barron County US 53 & Sheboygan County I-43
  • Satuday, Sepetember 18: Sheboygan County I-43

In a release, State Patrol explains it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding and driving in an aggressive manner from the air, they then communicate with a unit on the ground to initiate a traffic stop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten