State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Sheboygan Co. throughout the week

(WFRV) – Keep your speed down and hands on the wheel on several highways in Wisconsin over the week as the Wisconsin State Patrol conducts aerial enforcement in five counties.

According to the State Patrol, pilots will be keeping an eye on traffic violations from Monday, September 13 to Saturday, September 18.

Monday, September 13: Juneau County I-90/94

Wednesday, September 15: Oneida County US-51

Thursday, September 16: St. Croix County WIS 64 & Sheboygan County I-43

Friday, September 17: Barron County US 53 & Sheboygan County I-43

Satuday, Sepetember 18: Sheboygan County I-43

In a release, State Patrol explains it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding and driving in an aggressive manner from the air, they then communicate with a unit on the ground to initiate a traffic stop.