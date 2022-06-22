(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the sky.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is going to patrol three counties starting June 22. The enforcement is weather depending.

The dates and locations are listed below:

June 22 WIS 172 – Brown County

June 23 I-41 – Outagamie County

June 24 WIS 93 – Trempealeau County



When pilots see drivers who are speeding or driving ‘aggressively’, information is relayed to ground-based units to do a traffic stop. The primary mission of this aerial enforcement is public safety and making sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

No additional information was provided.