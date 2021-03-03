State Patrol plans aerial mission for Thursday, enforcing speed limits from above

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to enforce speed limits by having officers in the air on Thursday.

According to a release, officials say the aerial mission is planned for Thursday, March 4, for I-43 in Brown County.

State Patrol says their aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds.

When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

After a mission, State Patrol says they analyze data on traffic citations, crash reports, and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

“Excessive speed was a contributing factor to a large number of 2020’s fatal crashes. We choose to announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists,” says Superintendent Anthony Burrell.

Officials say aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement.

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement says they typically proceed to use ground-based units.