State Patrol plans aerial speed enforcement for Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced its plans to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws in Brown County.

According to a release, an aerial enforcement mission is planned for Thursday, May 20, on I-43.

State Patrol says most aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement. The data helps them analyze traffic citations, crash reports, and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds.

When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

“Excessive speed was a contributing factor to a large number of 2020’s fatal crashes,” says Superintendent Anthony Burrell. “We choose to announce enforcement efforts like this to remind the public of the need to observe speed limits. The goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists.”

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, officials say enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.