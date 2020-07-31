FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

State Patrol plans aerial traffic enforcement in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced plans to conduct aerial traffic enforcement along I-41 in Fond du Lac County on Monday.

“Speeders and reckless drivers endanger everyone traveling along our roadways,” said Captain Ryan Chaffee with the State Patrol’s Northeast Region. “Through public education and high-visibility enforcement, we want motorists to voluntarily comply with traffic laws designed to keep everyone safe.”

Authorities say that if weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.

Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement, according to officials. The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports, and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

