Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

State Patrol seeking information about Waupaca County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a two-vehicle injury crash in Waupaca County.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. on Friday, January 24 on US 45 near New London.

The crash involved a semi-tractor and passenger vehicle.

Law enforcement officials are hoping to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or stopped to render aid. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Patrol’s Northeast Region Post at 920/929-3700.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories