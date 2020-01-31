State Patrol seeking information about Waupaca County crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a two-vehicle injury crash in Waupaca County.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. on Friday, January 24 on US 45 near New London.

The crash involved a semi-tractor and passenger vehicle.

Law enforcement officials are hoping to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or stopped to render aid. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Patrol’s Northeast Region Post at 920/929-3700.