FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

State Patrol take to the skies to monitor speeds in two NE Wisconsin counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is using aerial speed enforcement this week as well as ground units to keep drivers safe.

According to a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the aerial speed enforcement will take place in the following counties this week:

  • Monday, July 12
    • Washington County – I-41
  • Tuesday, July 13
    • Fond du Lac County – WIS 26
  • Thursday, July 15
    • Oconto County – US 41/141

The State Patrol aircraft uses a device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds.

When the aircraft detects speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Excessive speed is a common factor in many traffic-related crashes, injuries and deaths in Wisconsin and the state patrol hopes this will teach people to be more aware of speed limits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win

WBCA All Star Classic

11-On Tournament

Timber Rattlers feeling the love

Gamblers President reacts to Cooper's second Stanley Cup