State Patrol take to the skies to monitor speeds in two NE Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is using aerial speed enforcement this week as well as ground units to keep drivers safe.

According to a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the aerial speed enforcement will take place in the following counties this week:

Monday, July 12 Washington County – I-41

Tuesday, July 13 Fond du Lac County – WIS 26

Thursday, July 15 Oconto County – US 41/141



The State Patrol aircraft uses a device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds.

When the aircraft detects speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Excessive speed is a common factor in many traffic-related crashes, injuries and deaths in Wisconsin and the state patrol hopes this will teach people to be more aware of speed limits.