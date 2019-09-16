State Patrol to perform aerial enforcement in Outagamie, Winnebago, Brown counties

(WFRV) — Wisconsin State Patrol says they will use aircraft and ground-based officers to watch for speeders and reckless drivers in Outagamie, Winnebago, and Brown counties this week.

Motorists in Outagamie County will see the enforcement efforts on Monday along I-41.

On Tuesday, State Patrol will monitor along I-41 in Winnebago County.

State Patrol will then use aerial enforcement in Brown County on Friday.

In the event of unfavorable weather conditions for flying, enforcement will continue with ground-based units.

Captain Ryan Chaffee with the State Patrol’s Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post says they announce these efforts to reinforce the goal of voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

“Officers will be watching for speeding, tailgating or other reckless driving behaviors that risk the safety of all travelers,” Captain Chaffee adds.

The Wisconsin DOT says most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement.

The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic crashes and citations to identify highway corridors for enforcement efforts.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

A WisDOT YouTube video highlights the role of the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit.