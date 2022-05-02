FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning on taking I-41 in Fond du Lac County this week may want to watch their speeds.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on May 4 there will be aerial enforcement in Fond du Lac County. The enforcement will reportedly be along I-41.

However, this is all depending on the weather. In addition to Fond du Lac County, the Wisconsin State Patrol will also be doing aerial enforcement in Douglas County on May 6.

Officials say that most of the aerial enforcement missions are supported through federal funds. It was also mentioned that the State Patrol does not get any of the revenues from traffic citations. It instead is distributed to the general school fund and to the county where the violation happened.

More information can be found on the state patrol’s website.