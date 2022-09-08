GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Northeast Forward Service Trans program hosted its first “Redemption Summit.” The goal of the summit is to provide women and minorities with criminal offenses access to job opportunities in the construction industry.

“For folks with criminal backgrounds, there are opportunities in the construction industry like no other,” explained the Forward Service Corporation Trans Coordinator, Ranard Morris.

Participants undergo an intensive 120-hour program to prepare them for work. Trans coordinator Ranard Morris says those involved obtain skills that will benefit them when competing for jobs.

“We teach them how to listen with their eyes, ears, and intuition. We teach them how to compete at a very high level and we make sure that they are purpose-driven and focused,” said Morris.

More than 50 contractors have hired graduates of the program. Applications to get involved are available at the Forward Service Career Center in Green Bay.

“What do you have to lose, what do you have to lose?” asked Morris. “You could keep doing what you are doing and yes, it’s hard work, but it’s much better than the alternative.”



The program will host its first class later this year.