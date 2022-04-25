GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Doctors say there is an urgent push to make sure your kids are up-to-date on their vaccines. After two years of the pandemic, it’s a crucial step to keep you and your kids healthy.

“When we’re talking about numbers at a statewide perspective, even small percentage changes translates to hundreds, or even thousands of children, not being fully up-to-date,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer who is in charge of immunizations for the state.

Kidshealth.org recommends that kids have a multitude of shots and Dr. Schauer agrees.

Members of the state say there are a variety of factors for the delay. One of the largest was parents being reluctant to bring their kids into a healthcare setting during the pandemic, Dr. Schauer said.

The state is using the week of April 25 to educate parents about all the options available to them.

“Access is a big piece of what we’ve learned throughout the pandemic and seeing about taking vaccines into non-traditional spaces,” added Dr. Schauer.

That also includes knowing whether or not you qualify for free immunizations or some at a very low cost.

“For kids that are under-insured, who have Medicaid, an Alaska Native, or American Indian, to receive that vaccine for free at charge or at very little cost,” she said.

The state is also planning to launch a new campaign that will target new parents and parents-to-be.

“It involves information for healthcare providers, as well as information on our web and things that can be given to parents to really important to start that conversation about immunizations early,” said Dr. Schauer.

The state said it is currently reviewing 2021 numbers. Those are expected to be released soon.

To learn more about vaccines for children in Wisconsin, visit the state’s website.