State Republicans hold convention ahead of elections

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Last month state Democrats held their convention, virtually, but today the Republican party held its state convention at the KI Center in Green Bay, Saturday

In a state where slim margins could mean victory, elected officials and attendees hoped to bolster support for the GOP by tackling contentious subjects like race and the economy.

Rep. Mike Gallagher says, “As you know, the Republican party was born in Wisconsin in opposition to the racist institution of slavery.”

Rep. John Nygren noted, “The protests in the streets, the destruction of the capitol, defunding the police, I think we’re going to try and contrast with how liberal and far left Democrats have gone.”

President Trump has been slipping in recent polls and with November elections right around the corner, Republicans are calling on other bases for support.

Katrina Pierson, a spokesperson with Black Voices for Trump says, “We have the candidate who has the policies that prove black lives matter, because he believes all lives matter.”

Democrat Amanda Stuck, running for the 8th Congressional District says “Polling numbers continue to show Democrats with a strong lead. Republicans have failed the people here over and over and the people are looking for new leadership come November”.

Advisor for Presiden Trump, Mercedes Schlapp says, “It is because of the President and his leadership in passing USMCA, that we’ve seen over 200,000 jobs created here in Wisconsin. It is going to benefit our farmers.”

The number of Wisconsin farmers filing bankruptcy has climbed 23% this year and Democrats say the President has failed at rebalancing trade between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Senator Tammy Baldwin says, “We all know how many hits we have seen Wisconsin workers take in recent years. We’ve seen so many broken promises from this president and jobs lost during this presidency.”

The Democratic National Convention will be held virtually in August in Milwaukee and the republican national convention will be held in Jacksonville, Florida.