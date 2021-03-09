State Sen. Roger Roth asks for GB Mayor Genrich to resign after recent elections report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin State Senator Roger Roth has released a statement asking for Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to resign.

A report was released following, what Sen. Roth calls, the election issues in the City of Green Bay last year.

According to Roth, the investigation was done by the Wisconsin Legislature and shows an effort between Mayor Genrich, Chief-of-Staff Celestine Jeffreys and other democrats to allegedly influence the 2020 elections.

The report goes on to say that there was a correlation between the Mayor’s office and outside groups in exchange for a payment from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Other issues raised in the report are that representatives of the group asked for permission to have the organization’s volunteers help city staff correct errors on absentee ballots.

Local 5 has reached out to the Mayor and Celestine Jeffreys but have not heard back.