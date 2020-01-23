State senators, representatives react to State of the State Address

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers gave his second State of the State address Wednesday.

Good roads, good schools, and good healthcare were the focus of the Address. Local 5’s Robyn Oguinye reports Gov. Evers stated Wisconsin put a “down payment” on those three things.

Other discussed topics included bringing science back to the Department of Natural Resources, reforming the criminal justice system, creating jobs, agriculture, and human trafficking.

Local 5 caught up with a number of legislators following the State Address. Others released the statements below.

“It’s disappointing that Gov. Evers would rather pose for holy pictures than actually work with the legislature. His speech tonight was more about politics than anything else.” Speaker of the State Assembly Robin Vos (R – Rochester)

“It was disappointing the Governor did not focus on several areas of bipartisan consensuses…as an author of two bills that came from the Dairy Taskforce, I was pleased to hear the Governor’s interest in supporting the agricultural community. I look forward to the Governor providing further detail on some of the proposals introduced tonight.” – Sen. André Jacque (R-De Pere)

“Unfortunately, Gov. Evers spent his first year in office trying to undo all the positive momentum of the last eight years. The state of the state is strong, not because of Gov. Evers, but in spite of him. Gov. Evers needs to reverse course and begin listening to all of Wisconsin instead of only the liberal special interests.” – Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette)

“Gov. Evers focused on those things that will make our state stronger by investing in our rural economy and farm communities, helping lessen the burden on people being crushed by high-priced student loan debt, and by continuing to push for non-partisan redistricting, the first step ending the polarization and division in our state government.” – Sen. Dave Hansen, (D-Green Bay)

“I don’t agree with many of the governor’s priorities that would increase spending and government regulations, however, I support the governor’s main priorities of education, safe communities and clean water. The state of our state is strong. Wisconsin is moving forward with a good economy, lower taxes, good schools and continued access to quality health care.” – Rep. Paul Tittl (R-Manitowoc)

“Wisconsin continues to stand on solid financial footing thanks to more than a decade of responsible, common-sense reforms. The Governor has announced that he plans to call special sessions in the coming days. The legislature is a co-equal branch of government and it is not the Governor’s job to call the legislature into special session to push his policy positions that are half baked.” – Sen. Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac)

“The state of our State is very strong. In the last decade, Republicans have enacted reforms that continue to ignite our economy and have taken our state from budget deficits to budget surpluses. Now recently, Gov. Evers was asked to grade his first year in office. He gave himself a grade of “Incomplete.” I appreciate his honesty.” – Senate President Roger Roth (R-Appleton)

“Gov. Evers laid out a clear vision for Wisconsin’s future. He highlighted the opportunities we have as a state, and what we can accomplish in the remainder of the legislative session. It is my hope that we can take on these challenges in a bipartisan manner without being stopped by gatekeepers in Republican leadership who are more concerned with thwarting Gov. Evers than creating opportunity across the state.” – Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh)

“While I am glad that most of the Legislation passed this session has been bi-partisan in nature, unfortunately too many of the largest challenges facing the State of Wisconsin have been left unaddressed due to the divisiveness and partisan rancor in the State Legislature.” – Rep. Amanda Stuck (D-Appleton)