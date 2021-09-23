State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly to deliver remarks on K-12 education in WI

THURSDAY 9/23/2021 11:40 a.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced that State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly will be delivering the 2021 State of Education Address at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday.

During the remarks scheduled for Thursday at noon, Dr. Underly is expected to provide an update on K-12 education in the state of Wisconsin as well as speak to the opportunities and challenges currently facing students, educators, and families.

The 2021 State of the Education Address will begin at noon and can be live-streamed on Wisconsin Eye at WisEye.org/live

