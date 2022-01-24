State Trooper cruiser hit from behind in Columbia County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Trooper is okay after their cruiser was hit from behind in Columbia County on Sunday.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page, the cruiser was hit along I-39/90/94 in Poynette just before 11 a.m. Initial reports show that the trooper was conducting a traffic stop when a Honda Pilot lost control and hit the trooper’s cruiser.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was not injured, and the trooper received non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

December was also an unlucky month for the Wisconsin State Patrol after they had three separate incidents where a cruiser was hit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights