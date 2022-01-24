State Trooper cruiser hit from behind in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Trooper is okay after their cruiser was hit from behind in Columbia County on Sunday.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page, the cruiser was hit along I-39/90/94 in Poynette just before 11 a.m. Initial reports show that the trooper was conducting a traffic stop when a Honda Pilot lost control and hit the trooper’s cruiser.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was not injured, and the trooper received non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

December was also an unlucky month for the Wisconsin State Patrol after they had three separate incidents where a cruiser was hit.