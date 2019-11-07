State volleyball tournament will feature boys and girls games at the Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — For the first time, boys and girls volleyball teams will compete in their state tournaments at the Resch Center.

“We’ve been preparing for it for about a year,” Matt Seidl, Boys Volleyball Coach at Kimberly High School said. “Our community, our players are all pretty excited about it.”

Kimberly is one of few schools in Northeast Wisconsin with a boys volleyball team.

“We were lucky enough to play down in Milwaukee last year for the boys’ state tournament,” Seidl said.

He added that this year the team expects a strong showing of support from fans.

“You’ll see a lot of red and white this weekend,” Seidl said.

Those boys’ teams fans will add to an already impressive crowd.

“We will be close to 20,000 fans over the course of the weekend for just the girls,” Stephanie Hauser, Assistant Director for the WIAA said. “In addition, we’ve had about 6,000 fans for the boys over the course of the weekend, so if you put those two together, that’s a pretty nice sized crowd.”

The WIAA hopes that crowd seeing boys play could help grow the sport.

“We are really trying to expose more of the state to the sport of boys volleyball,” Hauser said. “They don’t know that it exists right now, and so when they do see that happening, it may spark an interest, and [we may] see some growth in communities throughout the state.”

