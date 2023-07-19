JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin have issued a statewide alert for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen on July 4.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Leya Stewart was last seen on foot around 2 p.m. on July 4 in the area of 43rd Street and 19th Avenue in Lemonweir Township. She is originally from the New Lisbon area.

Deputies say that Leya left her cell phone and shoes at the residence and may have been under the influence of a controlled substance when she was last seen.

Due to no initial information from the original alert area, and after drone and ground searches turning up with no results, authorities moved the alert to statewide.

Stewart is roughly 5’2″ and weighs around 140 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long, brown hair and was last seen wearing black shorts and a dark-colored tank top, with no shoes. Stewart has tattoos on her right shoulder and right thigh.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s and speak with Detective Shaun Goyette.