MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl who was last seen with a 29-year-old suspect near Milwaukee, and have issued a statewide AMBER alert.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Khennedy Parker was last seen near the area of the 2400 block of North 50th Street in Milwaukee.

The 1-year-old was last seen wearing only a diaper. She has a scar over her right eye, brown eyes, and black hair.

Khennedy was last seen with Khijuan Parker. Parker is a 29-year-old from Milwaukee man who was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

Khijuan Parker is 5’10”, weighs around 165 pounds, and has black braided hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any relevant information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.