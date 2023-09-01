GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Labor Day weekend approaches, temperatures are expected to reach the 90s.

Many rely on cooling centers to beat the heat. Kevin Kuyk says he will spend the holiday weekend enjoying family.

“Find some shelter or some shade. A lot of people go to parks, and I just go to my storage,” said Kuyk.

As temperatures rise, Kuyke encourages people to stay hydrated as they celebrate Labor Day.

“Do the best they can keep a lot of liquids in you, just to keep yourself alive. That’s all we’re doing, and we’re all struggling,” stated Kuyke.

The New Community Shelter in Green Bay is open 24/7 to help individuals attempting to beat the heat.