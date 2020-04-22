Staying focused on the road during National Work Zone Awareness Week

DOT reminding motorists to keep safety in mind while traveling through construction zones

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Even despite a global health pandemic, nothing can stop construction.

The Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to keep safety in mind while traveling through construction zones. It’s part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

According to the Department of Transportation, more than 700 people were killed in work-zone crashes in 2018. Though workers are often among the victims, reckless driving more often affects those behind the wheel and their passengers. Four out of five work zone fatalities were drivers or passengers.

It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week and the @USDOT is reminding motorists to stay focused & drive carefully through work zones.



We’ll have some safety tips for those out on the roads! 🚦 @WisconsinDOT #Local5ThisMorning #OrangeForSafety #NWZAW pic.twitter.com/aqTBliKRDQ — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) April 22, 2020

According to FHWA Data, crashes happen when drivers speed through work zones or do not pay attention to changing road conditions and drive off the road, run into other vehicles or safety barriers.

A few things you can do to prevent such crashes:

Slow down when approaching a work zone

If you see a vehicle on the side of the road, give a lane- it is the law

Also, pay attention to the road and keep your distance

Rear-end crashes are extremely common in work zones so maintaining extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you is good practice at all times.

You can find more work zone safety tips online right here as well as current Wisconsin construction projects in your area online here as well.