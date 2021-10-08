NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Staying warm: Salvation Army collecting winter apparel for Menominee & Marinette Co. kids

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kids in Marinette and Menominee will be staying warm this winter thanks to The Salvation Army and its push to collect winter apparel throughout the month of October.

According to The Salvation Army, it is now accepting new and gently used winter coats, snow pants, boots, hats, mittens, and warm blankets which will be given to children in need in the counties of Marinette and Menominee.

Captain Rhegan Stansbury of The Salvation Army says, “This year we are seeing more families experiencing tough times and this drive gives us the opportunity to provide the items necessary to keep kids warm and healthy through the winter months.”

The following drop-off locations will remain open throughout October:

Marinette

  • ENJoy Gifts and Gathering
  • Calvary Church
  • Jack’s Fresh Market (Roosevelt and Cleveland)
  • Papa Murphys
  • PCM Credit Union
  • Peter Piper Day Care
  • Stephenson Natl Bank & Trust
  • Tri County Credit Union

Menominee

  • Anchor Coupling/Caterpillar
  • Emmanuel Lutheran Church
  • First National Bank & Trust
  • Jack’s Fresh Market
  • Stephenson Natl Bank & Trust
  • Tri County Credit Union
  • YMCA.

Peshtigo

  • Eagle Express

The Salvation will also be accepting monetary donations to purchase new coats or snow pants. These donations can be dropped off at 80 W. Russell in Marinette, or by mail to PO Box 495 Marinette, WI 54143 by November 1.

Furthermore, families in need of winter gear can apply to receive donations by calling The Salvation Army at 715-735-7448 or sign up online at www.saAngeltree.org. Distribution of the apparel will happen on November 6.

