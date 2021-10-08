Staying warm: Salvation Army collecting winter apparel for Menominee & Marinette Co. kids

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kids in Marinette and Menominee will be staying warm this winter thanks to The Salvation Army and its push to collect winter apparel throughout the month of October.

According to The Salvation Army, it is now accepting new and gently used winter coats, snow pants, boots, hats, mittens, and warm blankets which will be given to children in need in the counties of Marinette and Menominee.

Captain Rhegan Stansbury of The Salvation Army says, “This year we are seeing more families experiencing tough times and this drive gives us the opportunity to provide the items necessary to keep kids warm and healthy through the winter months.”

The following drop-off locations will remain open throughout October:

Marinette

ENJoy Gifts and Gathering

Calvary Church

Jack’s Fresh Market (Roosevelt and Cleveland)

Papa Murphys

PCM Credit Union

Peter Piper Day Care

Stephenson Natl Bank & Trust

Tri County Credit Union

Menominee

Anchor Coupling/Caterpillar

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

First National Bank & Trust

Jack’s Fresh Market

Stephenson Natl Bank & Trust

Tri County Credit Union

YMCA.

Peshtigo

Eagle Express

The Salvation will also be accepting monetary donations to purchase new coats or snow pants. These donations can be dropped off at 80 W. Russell in Marinette, or by mail to PO Box 495 Marinette, WI 54143 by November 1.

Furthermore, families in need of winter gear can apply to receive donations by calling The Salvation Army at 715-735-7448 or sign up online at www.saAngeltree.org. Distribution of the apparel will happen on November 6.