Stepfather tries to block deputy from pulling over impaired daughter who had earlier arrest in Fond du Lac

(WFRV) – A woman who was arrested in Fond du Lac for drunk driving earlier in the day was arrested again in Washington County after her stepfather was driving closely behind her to make sure she didn’t crash.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 31 around 3:15 a.m. a deputy saw two vehicles driving ‘unusually’ close together on I-41 southbound at STH 33. The lead driver was reportedly swerving and driving half on and off the shoulder. All the while not driving at a consistent speed.

The following driver was only behind the lead car by about one to one and a half car lengths. The deputy then drove next to both vehicles and turned on his emergency lights and turn signal to get behind the lead vehicle.

Authorities say that the following driver pulled even closer to the lead vehicle and would not allow the deputy to pull into the lane of traffic to make the traffic stop.

However, the lead driver eventually stopped, but the following driver would still not allow the deputy behind the lead the vehicle.

The following driver was identified as a 36-year-old Menomonee Falls man and the stepfather of the driver of the lead vehicle. The man said that his stepdaughter was earlier arrested for drunk driving in Fond du Lac.

He reportedly took her back to her vehicle so she could drive home. The reason he was driving so close to her was that he was worried about her crashing. The man also acknowledged that he intentionally tried to block the deputy so she would not get arrested a second time.

The driver of the lead vehicle was a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and she reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for her first offense OWI (with one pending).

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff says that both people will face charges.

Sheriff Martin Schulteis said the following regarding the arrest:

“Our goal at the sheriff’s office is to reduce victimization and enhance the quality of life for our citizens. I am appreciative of our staff that keeps a watchful eye to protect our fellow citizens from individuals that make willful decision to get behind the wheel when they are clearly incapable of making responsible decisions; this particular case is disturbing as a sober individual assisted. I certainly understand individuals make mistakes, and can have lapses in sound judgement, but repeat offenders pose a significant danger to our community and need to be held accountable.” Sheriff Martin Schultesi

The full release can be viewed on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.