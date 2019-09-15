Steps for Pets gives sheltered animals a paw up on life

Animal-lovers were able to come together to raise money for their furry friends Saturday.

The Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary hosted its 6th annual Steps for Pets event at Meadowbrook park in Howard.

Participants were able to register for either a 1-mile or 5-k walk.

A variety of 1960’s-themed activities and raffles, along with other entertainment, demonstrations and food trucks were available.

The funds raised from the event will help the sanctuary care for more than 700 animals.

“The proceeds from Steps for Pets today are benefitting Happily Ever After Animal Sacntuary, founded in 2006 by Amanda Reitz, who happens to be my sister, at the age of 21,” says Marcus Reitz. “She’s really helped carry an awesome vision into our community that is helping us to create a world where the life of every companion animal matters.”

There were also a variety of contests including a nutter-butter eating competition and best dressed contest.

Local 5’s very own Lisa Malak had the honor of emceeing the event.