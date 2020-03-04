Steve Miller Band, the Styx to perform at free stage at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Steve Miller Band and the Styx are coming to a free stage at Summerfest this year. Free Festival bleacher seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the show.
Steve Miller Band and the Styx are the first round of headliners announced for the BMO Harris Pavilion on June 26 and July 1, respectively.
Tickets for reserved seats in sections 1-5 for both shows will go on sale Wednesday, March 11. At 10 a.m., tickets for the Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. At noon the same day, tickets for the Styx will go on sale.
Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office. All performers and showtimes are subject to change. Please check the Summerfest website or the BMO Harris Pavilion website for updates and to purchase tickets.
