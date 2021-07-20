Steve-O to perform at Meyer Theatre in January 2022

FILE – In this May 31, 2012 file photo, Steve-O hosts at the eighth annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Los Angeles. Steve-O was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015, after pleading no contest to trespassing and a fireworks violation for an August protest he staged against Sea World atop a Hollywood crane. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Steve-O is bringing The Bucket List Tour to Green Bay on January 22.

The show is reportedly for adult audiences only.

According to officials, tickets are $35, and $75 limited VIP will go on sale on July 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-895-0071, visiting their website or at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.

Steve-O, known as Stephen Glover, has had multiple jobs/titles over the years including:

Stand-up comedian

New York Times best-selling author

Stuntman/Actor

For more information visit Meyer Theatre’s website.