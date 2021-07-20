Steve-O to perform at Meyer Theatre in January 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Steve-O is bringing The Bucket List Tour to Green Bay on January 22.
The show is reportedly for adult audiences only.
According to officials, tickets are $35, and $75 limited VIP will go on sale on July 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-895-0071, visiting their website or at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.
Steve-O, known as Stephen Glover, has had multiple jobs/titles over the years including:
- Stand-up comedian
- New York Times best-selling author
- Stuntman/Actor
For more information visit Meyer Theatre’s website.