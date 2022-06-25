DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison.

Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.

According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was transferred from the Waupun Correctional Institution to Fox Lake Correctional Institution (FLCI) on Tuesday.

Fox Lake Correctional Institution is located about nine miles west of the city of Waupun and was the first medium-security institution in the United States to open under a responsible living, no pass system concept.

Inmates are permitted scheduled movement within the institution and rules are intended to help individuals live together in an orderly manner.

According to a tweet made by Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, “We made the request (to get him transferred) six weeks ago. The next step is getting him home.”

FLCI also has numerous vocational programs including technical training in automotive maintenance, cabinetmaking, horticulture, custodial services, welding, HVAC, and masonry.

The two correctional institutions are about 10 miles apart from each other.