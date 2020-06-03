Steven Avery tests positive for COVID-19, says attorney

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
steven avery_1507339605610.jpg

(WFRV) – Steven Avery has tested positive for coronavirus, according to his criminal defense attorney.

Jerome Buting tweeted early Wendesday morning, saying “Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, and is confined to his cell.”

Court records show Avery is serving a life sentence at Waupun Correctional Institution for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Last week, the State of Wisconsin asked an appeals court to uphold a previous decision to deny Avery a new trial as he appeals his conviction.

Coronavirus testing is being conducted at all of the state’s prisons and correctional institutions.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"