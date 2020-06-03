Steven Avery tests positive for COVID-19, says attorney

(WFRV) – Steven Avery has tested positive for coronavirus, according to his criminal defense attorney.

Jerome Buting tweeted early Wendesday morning, saying “Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, and is confined to his cell.”

Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, and is confined to his cell. But @SandyGreenman reports he only had short-lived symptoms & is in good spirits. 🙏🏼 for speedy recovery and quick justice. #FreeStevenAvery — Jerome Buting (@JButing) June 3, 2020

Court records show Avery is serving a life sentence at Waupun Correctional Institution for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Last week, the State of Wisconsin asked an appeals court to uphold a previous decision to deny Avery a new trial as he appeals his conviction.

Coronavirus testing is being conducted at all of the state’s prisons and correctional institutions.

