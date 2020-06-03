Steven Avery tests positive for COVID-19, says attorney

(WFRV) – Steven Avery has tested positive for coronavirus, according to his criminal defense attorney.
Jerome Buting tweeted early Wendesday morning, saying “Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, and is confined to his cell.”
Court records show Avery is serving a life sentence at Waupun Correctional Institution for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.
Last week, the State of Wisconsin asked an appeals court to uphold a previous decision to deny Avery a new trial as he appeals his conviction.
Coronavirus testing is being conducted at all of the state’s prisons and correctional institutions.