Steven Avery’s mother dies, tweets attorney Kathleen Zellner

(WFRV) – Dolores Avery, the mother of convicted killer Steven Avery, passed away on Thursday, according to Steven Avery’s attorney.

On Thursday afternoon Kathleen Zellner, the attorney representing Avery, tweeted that at around 6:50 a.m., Steven’s mother, Dolores Avery had passed away. The tweet read:

“Update: Fate dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today right before his birthday tomorrow; his mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 am. He needs your support now more than ever. RIP Ma Avery @MakingAMurderer.”

