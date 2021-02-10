Stevens Point golf course to host 2023 US Senior Open Championship

(WFRV) – SentryWorld golf course in Stevens Point will play host to the 2023 US Senior Open Championship in 2023.

According to officials, this will be the third USGA championship hosted by SentryWorld. The event will be from June 29 – July 2, 2023.

“The USGA is pleased to return to SentryWorld and the state of Wisconsin to conduct the most prestigious championship in senior golf,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships.

SentryWorld golf course in Stevens Point was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. SentryWorld’s first USGA championship was the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links in 1986.

The USGA returned to SentryWorld in 2019 for the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.

“Golf is part of our DNA,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president and CEO.

According to a release, the 2023 U.S. Senior Open will be the 17th USGA championship held in Wisconsin. In 2022, Erin Hills, in Erin, and Blue Mound Golf & Country Club, in Wauwatosa, will host the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship from Sept. 10-15.