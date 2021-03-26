Stevens Point meat company recalls products sold at a gas station

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – Ski’s Meat Market issued a recall for a variety of products that were sold from the Mobil Gas Station in Rosholt, WI.

This recall is reportedly a Class II recall which means “This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product,” per the USDA.

According to officials, the following products were recalled:

Teriyaki Snack Sticks

Jalapeno Cheddar Snack

Beef Snack Sticks

Original Snack Sticks

Bloody Mary Snack

Habanero Snack

Garlic Snack

Beef Strips

Smoked Turkey Strips

The recall is a result of evidence that was collected during an inspection by state inspectors. The evidence showed that the products were not produced with the benefit of inspection.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the products, but if anyone has any symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Anyone who has any of these products should return them to Ski’s Meat Market.