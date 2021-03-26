Stevens Point meat company recalls products sold at a gas station

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – Ski’s Meat Market issued a recall for a variety of products that were sold from the Mobil Gas Station in Rosholt, WI.
This recall is reportedly a Class II recall which means “This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product,” per the USDA.
According to officials, the following products were recalled:
- Teriyaki Snack Sticks
- Jalapeno Cheddar Snack
- Beef Snack Sticks
- Original Snack Sticks
- Bloody Mary Snack
- Habanero Snack
- Garlic Snack
- Beef Strips
- Smoked Turkey Strips
The recall is a result of evidence that was collected during an inspection by state inspectors. The evidence showed that the products were not produced with the benefit of inspection.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the products, but if anyone has any symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Anyone who has any of these products should return them to Ski’s Meat Market.