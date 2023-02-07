MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died.

On February 5, around 12 p.m., there was a call about a two-vehicle crash on STH 21 in the Township of Marion. Authorities arrived on the scene and tried life-saving measures on Sterman.

A preliminary investigation into the crash showed that alcohol and not stopping at a stop sign contributed to the crash.

Two other people were sent to the hospital from the crash. Their conditions are not known at this time, and no additional details were provided.

