Stillmank and Anhapee Breweries to host Beer Garden at Pamperin Park

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)- In partnership with the Brown County Parks, Stillmank Brewery and Anhapee Brewery are hosting a beer garden at Pamperin Park.

The beer garden is set for Friday, July 30, and it is supposed to be, as the Brown County Parks describes, the “best summer event yet.”

This social outing will be the perfect way to spend your Friday night, and there will be fun for the whole family! Guests will get to enjoy live music, games, and plenty of food trucks. Attendees are even encouraged to bring their furry friends, just don’t forget the leashes.

If you would rather just sit and enjoy beautiful Pamperin Park, grab a blanket and sit down near the historic dance hall located right next to Duck Creek. This event will be extremely beneficial for Pamperin Park’s future endeavors. Parks Director Matt Kriese says, “The proceeds of this joint venture will allow for us to keep the revenue at Pamperin Park to fund future parks projects.”

Sources say there will be plenty of parking, seating, and public restrooms. And if you are worried about crazy weather ruining the fun, officials say an indoor beer garden event has been planned for if necessary.

Brown County Park’s beer garden is set for July 30. It will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is in partnership with Stillmank Brewery and Anhappe Brewery who will be providing some of the best brews on their menu.