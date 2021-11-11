Stirring up an appetite: Green Bay welcomes new soup shop

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing better on a cold winter day than enjoying a delicious bowl of steamy homemade soup; this winter, residents will be able to do just that.

In October, the city of Green Bay welcomed Souper Day to the community. “This has been my dream for a long time. I worked for other restaurants and have a following of my soup lovers,” shared Souper Day Owner Julie Baranek,

And that following is about to grow. This new soup shop, located inside the Revolution Market on 2160 Holmgren Way Suite 103, is turning what is ordinarily considered to be a side dish into the main entre.

Souper Day is doing what no business has quite yet done in Green Bay and is offering customers a daily rotating menu of delicious soups, including its chicken dumpling, chili, and tomato basil, as its main course.

Additionally, the restaurant also offers an inclusive menu offering gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and low-carb options. The establishment also has savory sides to complete the meal.

And Souper day is not only serving its customers but also giving a spoonful to the entire community. Souper Day confirms that half of its tip money will be donated to local charities every quarter.

Souper Day is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or to keep up with the latest soups, visit the Souper Day Green Bay Facebook page.

